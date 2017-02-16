Follow KATC Float Finders as we track the parades in Lafayette
Our Float Finders Facebook pages is your one stop location for up to the minute parade tracking this 2017 Mardi Gras season. You can follow our Facebook page here KATC crews will be out on Saturday February 18, 2017 for the first parades of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|19 hr
|Citizen
|25
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Wed
|CHANGEIT
|81
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 14
|pa bon
|25
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Feb 9
|Anthony
|1
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
|Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF
|Feb 3
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC