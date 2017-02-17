Fire of Morgan St. in Lafayette under investigation
According to spokesman for the fire department, shortly after 8:00 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a house fire at 811 Morgan Street. When firefighters arrived, the small wood-framed home was fully involved.
