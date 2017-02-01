Find your true love at the animal shelter; gift certificates available
The Lafayette Parish Animal Control Center will host its "Second Chance Saturday" weekend adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 11, just in time for Valentine's Day. Held on the second Saturday of each month, Saturday adoptions give animals at the shelter a second chance of being adopted into a loving home.
