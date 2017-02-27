Family Friendly Mardi Gras planned at Parc Putnam
The Knowledge Effect coalition and its partners are hosting a Family Friendly Mardi Gras for the ninth year in a row. The free event will be at Parc Putnam, across from the Federal Courthouse, located at 800 Lafayette St. in Downtown Lafayette on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the perfect spot to watch the parades roll while staying safe, healthy and festive! Besides Mardi Gras flair, there will be fun jumps, games, music, free food and drinks plus alcohol and drug addiction resources.
