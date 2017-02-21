Courtesy: LaTech
Dr. Norman Pumphrey, associate professor of civil engineering and program chair of construction engineering technology at Louisiana Tech University, has received the 2017 Professional Engineer Faculty Professionalism Award from the Louisiana Engineering Foundation. The award, which seeks to recognize faculty who encourage their colleagues and who benefit their students and the profession with the promotion of professionalism within their universities, was presented to Pumphrey at the 21st Joint Engineering Societies Conference held recently in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Hunt Lottery
|Mon
|jim thompson
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 14
|pa bon
|25
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Feb 9
|Anthony
|1
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC