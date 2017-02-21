Courtesy: LaTech

Courtesy: LaTech

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Dr. Norman Pumphrey, associate professor of civil engineering and program chair of construction engineering technology at Louisiana Tech University, has received the 2017 Professional Engineer Faculty Professionalism Award from the Louisiana Engineering Foundation. The award, which seeks to recognize faculty who encourage their colleagues and who benefit their students and the profession with the promotion of professionalism within their universities, was presented to Pumphrey at the 21st Joint Engineering Societies Conference held recently in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gator Hunt Lottery Mon jim thompson 1
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) Feb 18 Zero tolerance 84
Church Point Booster Club Auction Feb 16 Citizen 25
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Feb 14 pa bon 25
Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09) Feb 9 He aint real on t... 20
Child support Feb 9 Anthony 1
High conflict child custody Feb 5 suggestionsplease 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC