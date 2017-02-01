Child abduction training in Lafayette
The team conducted the extensive training for law enforcement agencies in the Lafayette area in order to establish the Lafayette Joint Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team. This training will provide attending agencies with the necessary skills and investigative techniques to successfully respond to a child abduction.
