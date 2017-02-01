Bryan Maggard
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has a new athletic director, and he falls straight from the tree of Mike Alden. UL president Joseph Savoie's choice to replace Scott Farmer is Bryan Maggard, an associate athletic director for the past 21-plus years at the University of Missouri.
