Blue Remembers: Bluea s trip to Japan

Blue Remembers: Bluea s trip to Japan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

This week, we continue to look back at the four-decade broadcasting career of our fellow News Ten anchor Blue Rolfes. Tonight, Blue shares memories of an assignment that she will always treasure, a trip to the far east to celebrate the longstanding friendship between Lafayette and its Japanese sister city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) 23 hr Zero tolerance 84
Church Point Booster Club Auction Feb 16 Citizen 25
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Feb 14 pa bon 25
Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09) Feb 9 He aint real on t... 20
Child support Feb 9 Anthony 1
High conflict child custody Feb 5 suggestionsplease 1
Mary AKA hrlygrl2 from AFF Feb 3 Robert 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC