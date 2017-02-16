Bixby the dog and her human make a stop in Lafayette
Bixby, a six-year-old rescue dog from Austin, made a Lafayette stop on her trek across country to promote pet adoption and support of local animal shelters. Bixby and her human, Mike Minnic, met in Austin and for four years now have been on a tour of the country to talk to people about how great shelter dogs are.
