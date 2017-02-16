Barricades going up on Lafayette parade route Thursday
About 5,500 barricades will be placed along the parade route and adjacent areas starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, and again at 8 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Lafayette Consolidated Government. The barricades will be placed to allow for turning lanes and major crossovers along Johnston Street and North College Road.
Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
