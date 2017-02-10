Authorities investigating arson fire at Lafayette apartment
Crews responded to the building in the 200 Duval Street around 4:22 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a window in the upstairs unit. Firefighters discovered heavy smoke throughout the apartment but very few flames.
