APSO: Escaped inmate captured, two still at large
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said James was recaptured just after midnight Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Lafayette. He was captured without incident and is currently in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility charged with simple escape from Avoyelles Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Hunt Lottery
|Mon
|jim thompson
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Feb 14
|pa bon
|25
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Child support
|Feb 9
|Anthony
|1
|High conflict child custody
|Feb 5
|suggestionsplease
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC