APSO: Escaped inmate captured, two st...

APSO: Escaped inmate captured, two still at large

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said James was recaptured just after midnight Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Lafayette. He was captured without incident and is currently in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility charged with simple escape from Avoyelles Parish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gator Hunt Lottery Mon jim thompson 1
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) Feb 18 Zero tolerance 84
Church Point Booster Club Auction Feb 16 Citizen 25
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Feb 14 pa bon 25
Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09) Feb 9 He aint real on t... 20
Child support Feb 9 Anthony 1
High conflict child custody Feb 5 suggestionsplease 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC