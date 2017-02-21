Annual Go Red for Women luncheon held...

Annual Go Red for Women luncheon held today in Lafayette

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Aside from a runway show, area survivors spoke at the event,about their experience and how to inform others about how to stay aware of their health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11) Wed yourName00 22
why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16) Wed yourName00 3
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) Wed yourName00 320
Gator Hunt Lottery Feb 20 jim thompson 1
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) Feb 18 Zero tolerance 84
Church Point Booster Club Auction Feb 16 Citizen 25
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Feb 14 pa bon 25
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC