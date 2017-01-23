Winds Remain Gusty Tonight

For the first time in awhile Acadiana is looking at some cool temperatures for overnight lows with most locations dropping into the upper 40s, while some communities to the north could fall into the mid 40s. Although we will have plenty of sunshine Monday highs will be much more seasonable topping out in the mid 60s thanks to the northwest winds pumping in some cooler and drier air.

