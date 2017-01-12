US citizen born in refugee camp seeks...

US citizen born in refugee camp seeks court order to marry

Yesterday

A Louisiana man who was born in an Indonesian refugee camp is asking a federal judge to immediately block enforcement of a state law that prevents him and other immigrants from getting married because they can't produce birth certificates. A court filing Friday by attorneys for Lafayette resident Viet "Victor" Anh Vo asks for a preliminary injunction that would allow him and others to obtain marriage licenses.

