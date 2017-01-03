University of Louisiana at Lafayette ...

University of Louisiana at Lafayette primate center welcomes drug research company to its campus

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Dr. Joseph Savoie, president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, left, speaks with Crown Bioscience CEO Jean Pierre Wery following a ribbon-cutting and opening presentation for the addition of Crown Bioscience, a global drug discovery and development company, to the New Iberia Research Center, Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Center in New Iberia, La. Dr. Jim Wang, president and CEO of Crown Bioscience North Carolina and Indianapolis, speaks during an opening presentation for the addition of Crown Bioscience, a global drug discovery and development company, to the New Iberia Research Center, Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Center in New Iberia, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Wed do it now 3
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 2 Rogue 21
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point (Jul '16) Dec 25 Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Lafayette Parish was issued at January 06 at 3:35PM CST

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,842 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC