The Limited closing all its stores; five in Louisiana
More grim news for malls came Friday as apparel retailer The Limited said it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend, among them five stores in Louisiana. The Limited has stores in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and The Mall of Acadiana in Lafayette.
