The Limited closing all its stores; f...

The Limited closing all its stores; five in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

More grim news for malls came Friday as apparel retailer The Limited said it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend, among them five stores in Louisiana. The Limited has stores in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and The Mall of Acadiana in Lafayette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) 3 hr Chris532008 22
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Jan 4 do it now 3
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point (Jul '16) Dec 25 Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Lafayette Parish was issued at January 07 at 9:17PM CST

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,703,798

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC