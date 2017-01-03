The Filling Station in downtown Lafay...

The Filling Station in downtown Lafayette. The restaurant is reopening soon under new management.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

There are a few things you'll want to keep an eye on in the new year. You'll see a few more developments on the south side of Lafayette and Youngsville, but you'll also see more options in upper Lafayette and Carencro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Mon Rogue 21
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point (Jul '16) Dec 25 Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
Officer Craig David (Mar '16) Dec 13 window pain 17
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC