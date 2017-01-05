The city of Lafayette won't buy the LessPay Motel at University...
Efforts to redevelop University Avenue will move forward in 2017, but the city of Lafayette won't buy the LessPay Motel at the corner of University Avenue and Cameron Street, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said Wednesday. Former City-Parish President Joey Durel first proposed buying the property and replacing the motel with a police substation and other venues.
