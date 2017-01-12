Sonny Landreth prepares for new live album with string of Louisiana dates
A slide guitarist and blues player, Sonny Landreth visits Baton Rouge's Red Dragon Listening Room on Thursday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY BRIAN C. MILLER RICHARD - Slide guitarist Sonny Landreth will visit Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette over the next two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|Briscoe
|11
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC