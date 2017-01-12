Sonny Landreth prepares for new live ...

Sonny Landreth prepares for new live album with string of Louisiana dates

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A slide guitarist and blues player, Sonny Landreth visits Baton Rouge's Red Dragon Listening Room on Thursday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY BRIAN C. MILLER RICHARD - Slide guitarist Sonny Landreth will visit Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette over the next two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) 12 hr Briscoe 11
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Jan 4 do it now 3
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point (Jul '16) Dec 25 Gangsta 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,850,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC