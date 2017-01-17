Pro life march and rally at Teurlings Catholic / KATC
The Tenth Biennial Pro-Life March/ Rally is underway in Lafayette, hosted by Teurlings Catholic High and the Lafayette Diocese. Event officials say the gathering will bring the community together in prayer and support of the lives of the unborn.
