Portion of Dulles Drive in Lafayette to close for repairs
The closure comes as crews start concrete repairs in the area of Omega Street and August Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
|Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09)
|Jan 20
|voice gig
|89
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Just because
|4
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC