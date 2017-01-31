Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Payless shoe store on Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette police are seeking the suspect responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at the Payless shoe store at 111 W Willow Street in Lafayette Tuesday night. Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff says officers were sent to the store around 8:00 p.m. in response to a robbery in progress.
