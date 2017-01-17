News roundup: Five builders selected for The Settlement on Shoe...
Five builders have been selected to build The Settlement on Shoe Creek, a new development by Lafayette-based Southern Lifestyle Development that's going up in Central. The builders are: Bardwell Construction Co., Gafford Builders, and Rabalais Homes, all of Baton Rouge, as well as LR Mitchell Construction & Development and Shivers Brothers of LA, both of Lafayette.
