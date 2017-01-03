Newest Louisiana Supreme Court member...

Newest Louisiana Supreme Court member takes oath of office

10 hrs ago

Republican Jimmy Genovese, formerly an appeals court judge, was sworn in Tuesday to the seven-member high court at a ceremony in his hometown of Opelousas. He'll represent Louisiana's 3rd District, covering the Lafayette and Lake Charles areas.

