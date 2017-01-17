Moderate-to-large oil spill reported in Lafayette
Emergency and hazmat units are responding to a moderate-to-large oil spill in Carencro, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office reported Sunday. Officials believe the spill near the intersection of Cockpit Road and Gendarme Road is from a leaking pipe, said Sheriff's Office spokesman John Mowell.
