MLK Day Activities in Acadiana

The following is a list of activities and programs for January 14-16, 2017, from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Lafayette: The parade will start at the Martin Luther King Center, 309 Cora Street and process down MLK Memorial Parkway and conclude at the Clifton Chenier Center/Church of Philadelphia. Beginning Sat, 1/14/2017 at 7:30 am.

