Man wielded knife moments before Lafayette officer shot, injured him
Police say the man shot and injured by a Lafayette police officer last week charged at the officer with a knife moments before the officer opened fire, according to new information released to KATC on Friday. Joseph Clinton Glover, 62, had locked his roommate out of their shared apartment on Rue Royale, according to the incident's initial report from State Police, which is investigating the shooting.
