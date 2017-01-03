LPSB discusses new school tax for Lafayette
A new tax may be on the April ballet in Lafayette Parish. Tonight the Lafayette School Board discussed a new property tax to raise money to improve school facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Mon
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC