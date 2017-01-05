Louisiana ranked 49th in public schoo...

Louisiana ranked 49th in public school achievement, receives D-plus grade overall

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

"The ranking of 49th, certainly you always want to examine those kind of reports and you always want to do as well as you possibly can," said Dale Henderson, Iberia Parish School Superintendent The report uses data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. However, Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Donald Aguillard said it isn't a test Acadiana school districts often measure with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Wed do it now 3
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 2 Rogue 21
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point (Jul '16) Dec 25 Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Lafayette Parish was issued at January 06 at 3:42AM CST

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,722

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC