Locals react to Womena s Marches across the nation
LAFAYETTE, La. With all the Women's Marches happening across the nation, News Tens Emily Giangreco spoke with some local women about their reaction to this nationwide protests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Sat
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Username
|13
|Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09)
|Fri
|voice gig
|89
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Just because
|4
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC