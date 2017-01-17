Life-threatening diagnosis strengthens the bond of twin brothers
For the past year, a Lafayette family has had to divide its time between work and the hospital after their 12-year-old son was rushed to the emergency room with flu-like symptoms. But the symptoms never left Payton Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|8 hr
|Username
|13
|Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09)
|11 hr
|voice gig
|89
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Just because
|4
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC