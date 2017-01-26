Late hours today at shelter
The Lafayette Parish Animal Control Center will remain open until 7 p.m. this evening for adoptions at its facility located at 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette. The shelter will be open for those interested in adopting dogs, puppies, cats or kittens that are housed at LACC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
|Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09)
|Jan 20
|voice gig
|89
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Just because
|4
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC