Lagging Lafayette economy could lead to less Mardi Gras spending

Acadiana's suffering economy may force some krewes and associations to cut back spending on the state's second largest Mardi Gras celebration again this year. Ben Berthelot, Lafayette's Tourism President and CEO, tells KLFY-TV the Mardi Gras season has a $110 million economic impact on Lafayette Parish.

