Lagging Lafayette economy could lead to less Mardi Gras spending
Acadiana's suffering economy may force some krewes and associations to cut back spending on the state's second largest Mardi Gras celebration again this year. Ben Berthelot, Lafayette's Tourism President and CEO, tells KLFY-TV the Mardi Gras season has a $110 million economic impact on Lafayette Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Mon
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC