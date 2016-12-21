Lafayette welcomes their first baby boy and baby girl of the new year
From left, Patrick and Michelle Newsom with Lauren and Joshua Hayes welcomed the first baby of 2017 Sunday at Women's & Children's Hospital. They discussed it as teens, but Michelle Newsom didn't think her sister, Lauren Hayes, would actually agree to do it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|44 min
|Rogue
|21
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC