Lafayette welcomes their first baby boy and baby girl of the new year

22 hrs ago

From left, Patrick and Michelle Newsom with Lauren and Joshua Hayes welcomed the first baby of 2017 Sunday at Women's & Children's Hospital. They discussed it as teens, but Michelle Newsom didn't think her sister, Lauren Hayes, would actually agree to do it.

