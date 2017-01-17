Lafayette residents remember and honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s life
Celebrations honoring the legacy of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. happened throughout Acadiana, Monday. Although America is reflecting on Dr. King's dream, some say tension and division are threatening that dream from becoming reality.
