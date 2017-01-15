Lafayette native Mathilda Martin reig...

Lafayette native Mathilda Martin reigns as 2017 MLK Parade Marshal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. The city of Lafayette held their annual MLK Day parade Sunday. News Tens Emily Giangreco attended the event and spoke with this year's Parade Marshal Mathilda Martin about how this annual tradition honors a man who left his mark on our country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wandering, (Jun '16) Sun Citizen 3
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 12 Briscoe 11
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Jan 4 do it now 3
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC