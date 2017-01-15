Lafayette native Mathilda Martin reigns as 2017 MLK Parade Marshal
LAFAYETTE, La. The city of Lafayette held their annual MLK Day parade Sunday. News Tens Emily Giangreco attended the event and spoke with this year's Parade Marshal Mathilda Martin about how this annual tradition honors a man who left his mark on our country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Citizen
|3
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 12
|Briscoe
|11
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC