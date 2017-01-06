Lafayette lawyer eyes 3rd District seat
Lafayette lawyer Candyce Perret will announce her candidacy Monday for an open 3rd District Court of Appeals seat. The election is March 25; the district includes Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
