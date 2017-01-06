Lafayette lawyer eyes 3rd District seat Lafayette lawyer Candyce Perret will announce her candidacy Monday for an open 3rd District Court of Appeals seat. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/2017/01/06/lafayette-lawyer-eyes-3rd-district-seat/96263136/ The election is March 25; the district includes Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.