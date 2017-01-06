Lafayette lawyer eyes 3rd District seat

Read more: Daily World

Lafayette lawyer eyes 3rd District seat Lafayette lawyer Candyce Perret will announce her candidacy Monday for an open 3rd District Court of Appeals seat. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/2017/01/06/lafayette-lawyer-eyes-3rd-district-seat/96263136/ The election is March 25; the district includes Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.

