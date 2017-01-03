Lafayette Diocese to broadcast mass o...

Lafayette Diocese to broadcast mass online only starting January 15th

The Diocese of Lafayette will begin broadcasting mass and their show "Catholics Today" online only beginning January 15, 2016. Officials say it's all part of their "ongoing effort to stay current with new communication technology and the growing possibilities afforded through social media."

