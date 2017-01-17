Lafayette council to meet twice a month

Lafayette council to meet twice a month

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The council has voted to no longer meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, the meeting reserved for planning, zoning and development issues, including appeals of planning commission decisions. The Advertiser reports Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux said Tuesday that "significant cost savings" would be made by eliminating the panel's third meeting, which usually last less than an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wandering, (Jun '16) Jan 15 Citizen 3
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 12 Briscoe 11
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Jan 4 do it now 3
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC