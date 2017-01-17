Lafayette council to meet twice a month
The council has voted to no longer meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, the meeting reserved for planning, zoning and development issues, including appeals of planning commission decisions. The Advertiser reports Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux said Tuesday that "significant cost savings" would be made by eliminating the panel's third meeting, which usually last less than an hour.
