Lafayette and Iberia Parish Road Closures
In Lafayette,Bertrand Drive between Johnston Street and Reinhardt Drive near the Cajun track will have intermittent lane closures starting today and lasting until Thursday. Routine Road maintenance will take place between 8:30 a.m. And 3:30 p.m. each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|17 hr
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Sun
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC