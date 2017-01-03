Lafayette accepting applications for MLK Parade

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee is currently accepting applications from individuals and/or groups interested in participating in the annual parade scheduled for Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. The parade will start at the Martin Luther King Center located at 309 Cora Street and proceed down MLKing Memorial Parkway and conclude at the Clifton Chenier Center/Church of Philadelphia. There is no cost to participate in the parade; however, pre-registration is required.

