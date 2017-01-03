Kathryn W. Facchiano
Lafayette native Kathryn Wenger Facchiano has been named chief of staff for U.S. Rep.-elect Clay Higgins, R-3rd District, who takes office Tuesday as part of the 115th Congress. Higgins, elected Dec. 10 in a runoff over Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, replaces U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette, who served six terms before unsuccessfully seeking a U.S. Senate in 2015.
