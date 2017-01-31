How birds keep their feathers fresh when water is frozen
In the column Since You Asked in every issue of BirdWatching, Contributing Editor Julie Craves answers readers' questions about birds and bird behavior. Here is a question from our March-April 2017 issue: I know it is important for birds to keep their feathers clean and to bathe regularly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Birder's World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
|Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09)
|Jan 20
|voice gig
|89
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Just because
|4
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC