House fire causes heavy damages

Firefighters from Lafayette, Carencro, Duson, and Judice Fire Departments responded to a mobile home at 801-C Wyman Road yesterday, around 3:38 p.m. When firefighters arrived, everyone had made it out safely, but heavy smoke and flames were still coming from the home. Firefighters had the blaze under control within twenty minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.