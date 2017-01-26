House fire causes heavy damages
Firefighters from Lafayette, Carencro, Duson, and Judice Fire Departments responded to a mobile home at 801-C Wyman Road yesterday, around 3:38 p.m. When firefighters arrived, everyone had made it out safely, but heavy smoke and flames were still coming from the home. Firefighters had the blaze under control within twenty minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
|Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09)
|Jan 20
|voice gig
|89
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Just because
|4
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC