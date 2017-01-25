Home Bancorp rings up record profit in 2016
Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose to $4.3 million, or 60 percents per share, compared to $4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. However, the 2015 results included after-tax merger-related expenses of $407,000 related to the acquisition of Louisiana Bancorp Inc. Without those expenses, net income for the fourth-quarter of 2016 was down 2 percent.
