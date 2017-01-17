Historic African American school in Lafayette awarded preservation grant
Efforts to preserve the historic Holy Rosary Institute in Lafayette were boosted this month with a $450,000 grant from the National Park Service. The Catholic school on Carmel Drive was open from 1913-1993 and educated black children during segregation.
