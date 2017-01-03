Happening this week in the area arts and cultural scene
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St., will host Lunchtime Lagniappe, featuring East Baton Rouge Parish Library's Melissa Eastin talking about upcoming celebratory events for Baton Rouge's Bicentennial at noon Wednesday, Jan. 11. Admission is free. For more information, call 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org .
