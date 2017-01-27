Handful of Lafayette street closures begins Monday for concrete repairs
Director of Public Works, Tom Carroll, says these closures will be in effect as road crews make concrete street repairs. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the 400 block of Shelly Drive between Thibodeaux Drive and the cul-de-sac will have lane closures through Friday, February 10th.
