Funeral services scheduled for former Paul Breaux Middle School Principal
LAFAYETTE, La. Funeral services have been scheduled for former Paul Breaux Middle School Principal Maxime Mark "Max" Robertson who died Tuesday January 17, 2016 following an illness.
